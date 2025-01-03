Esposito, Irene H. 72, in Portland, Dec. 29, 2024. Visit 9-11 a.m., Service 11 a.m., Jan. 7, Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, Buxton. Private burial later.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Esposito, Irene H. 72, in Portland, Dec. 29, 2024. Visit 9-11 a.m., Service 11 a.m., Jan. 7, Dennett, Craig and Pate ...
Esposito, Irene H. 72, in Portland, Dec. 29, 2024. Visit 9-11 a.m., Service 11 a.m., Jan. 7, Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, Buxton. Private burial later.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.