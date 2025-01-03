Farrell, Priscilla G. 84, of Holderness, N.H., Dec. 27, 2024, at home. Funeral mass 11 a.m., Jan. 6, St. Matthew’s Church, Plymouth N.H. Spring burial in Biddeford.
