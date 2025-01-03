BRUNSWICK – In the early Friday morning of Dec. 20, 2024, Teresa Gilliam Wallace passed away at Mid-Coast Hospital due to Mesothelioma (Lung Cancer).

Teresa, the only daughter of Marvin and Florence May Gilliam, was born on April 1, 1952. She was born in Bath but lived her entire life in Westpoint. Teresa attended Phippsburg schools and had the privilege of attending Hyde School in Bath.

In July of 1977, Teresa Claire Gilliam married Gradon Philip Wallace. Graden and Teresa had the joy of having one child, daughter, Bridget Wallace.

There was always something in Teresa’s hands. She loved knitting, crocheting, quilting and most of all, gardening. Her garden was large and many of her vegetables were shared with many aunts and uncles as well as neighbors.

But what Teresa was so well known for in Westpoint was her biscuits. Always perfect, big, light, soft, biscuits that you couldn’t resist. Often, she would give biscuits to those who helped her, even for the smallest deed. And they loved them.

Teresa was predeceased by her father and mother, Marvin and Florece Gilliam; as well as her husband, Graden Wallace.

She is survived by her daughter, Bridget Wallace; and her big brother, Richard Gilliam and partner, Pam Frenier. Teresa also leaves two special neighbors, her aunts and uncles, Philip and Janet Wyman and Bruce and Ellen Wyman. She also leaves many close cousins who she loved dearly. She will be missed by many.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Funeral Alternatives, Brunswick. There will be a gathering of friends and family in the Spring of 2025 to honor the life Teresa lived.

Copy the Story Link