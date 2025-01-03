Portland saw a record number of overdoses in 2024, but deaths fell sharply compared to the previous year, police said.

The Portland Police Department reported 548 overdoses last year, beating the previous record of 527 set in 2023. May saw the highest number of overdoses in a single month, with 76 reported, department spokesperson Brad Nadeau said.

Despite the rise in total overdoses, the department reported 21 deaths — a 55% drop from the 47 deaths reported in 2023. April, May and December each saw four deaths, the most of any months.

Portland’s overdose death figures follow the statewide trend, though the local decline is sharper. With 403 reported between January and October, statewide overdose deaths were down roughly 21% from 2023 to 2024, according to state data.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

