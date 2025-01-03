May the force be with you this weekend, especially if you head to the Maine Mariners game tonight. It’s Star Wars Night, which means Jedi robes will be trending as our fellas take on the Tahoe Knights Monsters. Other weekend events include singer-songwriter Connor Garvey, also tonigh,t in Falmouth and a cool show at Southworth Planetarium.

Want to sink your teeth into something really satisfying? Head to Roasty’s on Congress Street in Portland for a roast beef sandwich that will pair incredibly well with a binge-watch of “The Bear.”

The first First Friday Art Walk of the year kicks off at 5 p.m. tonight in downtown Portland. Galleries and other local businesses will be open late, and you can always expect to see some fun street performers and creative vendors. Bundle up and hit the streets.

If you love to ice skate, slide on over to our guide of where you can do it in southern and central Maine. Tighten up those laces and have at it.

Brunch, anyone? Our guide features 37 spots to sate any appetite. From Artemesia to Woodford Food & Beverage, your feast awaits.

