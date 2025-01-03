May the force be with you this weekend, especially if you head to the Maine Mariners game tonight. It’s Star Wars Night, which means Jedi robes will be trending as our fellas take on the Tahoe Knights Monsters. Other weekend events include singer-songwriter Connor Garvey, also tonigh,t in Falmouth and a cool show at Southworth Planetarium.
Want to sink your teeth into something really satisfying? Head to Roasty’s on Congress Street in Portland for a roast beef sandwich that will pair incredibly well with a binge-watch of “The Bear.”
The first First Friday Art Walk of the year kicks off at 5 p.m. tonight in downtown Portland. Galleries and other local businesses will be open late, and you can always expect to see some fun street performers and creative vendors. Bundle up and hit the streets.
If you love to ice skate, slide on over to our guide of where you can do it in southern and central Maine. Tighten up those laces and have at it.
Brunch, anyone? Our guide features 37 spots to sate any appetite. From Artemesia to Woodford Food & Beverage, your feast awaits.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.