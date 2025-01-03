LITTLE DOCHET ISLAND, Robbinston – $395,000

1.25 acres

Tucked up the St. Croix River, between the U.S. and New Brunswick, Canada, Little Dochet Island has a one room, seasonal cabin that recently got new windows, paint and siding. It sits under tall evergreens that tower over the rugged rocks. At low tide, a sandy beach emerges on the south side. No services besides cell phone service out here, but the listing says a boat ride is just five minutes from the mainland. Public boat launch is in Robbinston. Represented by Annie Allen, Downeast Properties, Inc. See full listing.

HONK’S ISLAND, Stonington – $65,000

3,049 SF

Honk honk! For this price, the concept of owning a private island comes closer to existence for the average buyer, even if the island itself is more of a Stonington Harbor checkpoint than a secluded getaway. The 360 square foot saltbox fish shack and high-tide dock are—needless to say? —being sold “as is,” though the listing indicates that a new structure could be built in the footprint, as long as no sewer, water or power is installed, and it is not used for residential purposes. Represented by Morgan J. Eaton, The Island Agency. See full listing.

BLAKE ISLAND, Oakland – $450,000

7 acres

If you’re looking for eventual creature comforts, or freshwater confines, Blake Island on Messalonskee Lake has a dug well, is connected to electric power, and two septic systems are already in place. An established walking path along the perimeter of the island gives you views from every angle. Public boat ramps provide access, or look into purchasing the island along with a year-round, two-bedroom mainland home at 25 Gifford Place for $1.2 million. Represented by Stephanie Yeaton Gardner, Lakepoint Real Estate. See full listing.

