The death of a good man reminds us of our own mortality. Memento mori: Remember you will die.

Bob Dole, George H. W. Bush, Jimmy Carter and I were all born within one year of each other.

“… any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind, and therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.”

Jimmy Carter, 1924-2024. Well done, thy good and faithful servant.

Walter Eno

Scarborough

