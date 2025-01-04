Members of the ordinance committee of the Gorham Town Council heard testimony from quarry owners, the DEP and neighbors affected by the quarry operations over the last few months. They decided to send the decision back to the Town Council, with two committee members opposing expansion and one in favor of it.

They are likely to vote on the topic this February. The group opposing quarry expansion has testified for months about quarry impacts on neighbors and shown pictures of dust escaping the quarry, excessive noise and blasting impact to neighbors in a wide area around the quarry. The quarry owners have continued to state they are good neighbors and have denied any impact on neighbors, threatened to close Shaw Cherry Hill farm, threatened to close bike trails and threatened to build 250 trailer park units next to the quarry if the town denies expansion. Good neighbors indeed!

Quarry owners talk about their investment in the existing quarry and asphalt plant. Neighbors have also invested in their homes and deserve better treatment. The existing quarry proximity to downtown Gorham and hundreds of homes is unfortunate and expanding the quarry to affect more residential properties is offensive. The health and safety of Gorham citizens should be a priority.

We urge that the Gorham Town Council not to approve the quarry expansion. People do not move to Gorham to live near a quarry. Please join us and stand up for health and safety, the quarry should not expand. Write a letter or contact the Gorham Town Council today.

Charles Hamblen

Gorham

