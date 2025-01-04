Earl Timberlake had 18 points and 13 rebounds and Bryant beat Maine, 81-55, in an America East men’s basketball game on Saturday in Smithfield, Rhode Island.

Barry Evans added 18 points and eight rebounds, while Kvonn Cramer had 11 points and eight rebounds for Bryant (7-9, 1-0 America East).

UP NEXT WHO: Binghamton at Maine WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday

AJ Lopez scored 24 points for Maine (8-8, 0-1).

Copy the Story Link