Earl Timberlake had 18 points and 13 rebounds and Bryant beat Maine, 81-55, in an America East men’s basketball game on Saturday in Smithfield, Rhode Island.

Barry Evans added 18 points and eight rebounds, while Kvonn Cramer had 11 points and eight rebounds for Bryant (7-9, 1-0 America East).

UP NEXT

WHO: Binghamton at Maine

WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday

AJ Lopez scored 24 points for Maine (8-8, 0-1).

