Paula Gallego scored 23 points and added five assists as Maine beat Bryant 87-64 in an America East women’s basketball game on Saturday in Orono.
Caroline Bornemann scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Black Bears (7-8, 2-0 America East), who have won three straight games. Asta Blauenfeldt added 13 points and six assists, while Sera Hodgson had 11 points and Sarah Talon 10.
Maine pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 22-9.
Ali Brigham had 16 points for Bryant (8-7, 1-1), while Mia Mancini, Maranda Nybord and Martina Boba each added 10.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.