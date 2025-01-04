Paula Gallego scored 23 points and added five assists as Maine beat Bryant 87-64 in an America East women’s basketball game on Saturday in Orono.

Caroline Bornemann scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Black Bears (7-8, 2-0 America East), who have won three straight games. Asta Blauenfeldt added 13 points and six assists, while Sera Hodgson had 11 points and Sarah Talon 10.

Maine pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 22-9.

Ali Brigham had 16 points for Bryant (8-7, 1-1), while Mia Mancini, Maranda Nybord and Martina Boba each added 10.

