Paula Gallego scored 23 points and added five assists as Maine beat Bryant 87-64 in an America East women’s basketball game on Saturday in Orono.

Caroline Bornemann scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Black Bears (7-8, 2-0 America East), who have won three straight games. Asta Blauenfeldt added 13 points and six assists, while Sera Hodgson had 11 points and Sarah Talon 10.

UP NEXT WHO: Maine at Binghamton WHEN: 6:07 p.m. Thursday

Maine pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 22-9.

Ali Brigham had 16 points for Bryant (8-7, 1-1), while Mia Mancini, Maranda Nybord and Martina Boba each added 10.

Copy the Story Link