AUBURN — Three people were charged Saturday morning on Smith Street when police responded to a stabbing and shooting, according to an Auburn Police Department Facebook post.

Chase Snow, 18, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct and aggravated reckless conduct. Snow was transported to Androscoggin County Jail and is being held without bail.

Daniel Day, 19, and Wendy Day, 57, a son and mother who live at the residence, were charged with furnishing a place for minors to consume alcohol.

Additional charges are being considered, police said.

Police responded to 45 Smith St. around 3:20 a.m. Saturday for reports of a stabbing and shooting incident.

Officers discovered two gunshot victims and one stabbing victim, all males, at the scene. The victims — two adults and one juvenile — were transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston in serious but stable condition.

The group had reportedly been partying at 45 Smith St. when a fight broke out; Snow allegedly stabbed one of the victims before shooting at the other two, according to the social media post.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is assisting Auburn police in the ongoing investigation. Lewiston police and Androscoggin County sheriff’s deputies assisted Auburn police at the scene.

Copy the Story Link