FICTION

Hardcover

1. “How to Read a Book,” by Monica Wood (Mariner)

2. “James,” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

3. “All Fours,” by Miranda July (Riverhead)

4. “The God of the Woods,” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

5. “Tell Me Everything,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

6. “Intermezzo,” by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

7. “Small Things Like These,” by Claire Keegan (Grove)

8. “Fire Exit,” by Morgan Talty (Tin House)

9. “Creation Lake,” by Rachel Kushner (Scribner)

10. “The City and Its Uncertain Walls,” by Haruki Murakami (Knopf)

Paperback

1. “A Most Agreeable Murder,” by Julia Seales (Random House)

2. “North Woods,” by Daniel Mason (Random House)

3. “The Berry Pickers,” by Amanda Peters (Catapult)

4. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

5. “Orbital,” by Samantha Harvey (Grove)

6. “French Exit,” by Patrick DeWitt (Ecco)

7. “Klara and the Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage)

8. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)

9. “Circe,” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

10. “Big Swiss,” by Jen Beagin (Scribner)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

2. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

3. “The Message,” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

4. “The Wide Wide Sea,” by Hampton Sides (Doubleday)

5. “What the Chicken Knows: A New Appreciation of the World’s Most Familiar Bird,” by Sy Montgomery (Atria)

6. “Wintering,” by Katherine May (Riverhead)

7. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday)

8. “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,” by Samin Nosrat (Simon)

9. “The New York Game: Baseball and the Rise of a New City,” by Kevin Baker (Knopf)

10. “The Demon of Unrest,” by Erik Larson (Crown)

Paperback

1. “The Art Thief,” by Michael Finkle (Vintage)

2. “Of Time and Turtles,” by Sy Montgomery (Mariner)

3. “Say Nothing,” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor)

4. “On Tyranny,” by Timothy Snyder (Tim Duggan)

5. “All Hands on Deck,” by Will Sofrin (Abrams)

6. “On Great Fields,” by Ronald C. White (Random House)

7. “How to Listen,” by Thich Nhat Hanh (Parallax)

8. “Doppelganger,” by Naomi Klein (Picador)

9. “Notes on Complexity,” by Neil Theise (Spiegel & Grau)

10. “The Language of Trees: A Rewilding of Literature and Landscape,” by Katie Holten (Tin House)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

