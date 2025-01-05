WESTBROOK — Visitors to the Meow Lounge in Westbrook were feline crafty this weekend.

The lounge — which brings in adoptable cats from local shelters — hosted a cat crafting event on Saturday morning. In addition to playing with the cats, guests could make their own catnip toys, construction paper cats and cat masks to take home.

It’s one of several events Meow Lounge offers, in addition to regular meet-and-greet time slots with the cats. The staff says it’s a great way to connect cats to potential homes and help them get accustomed to people.

“Even if you don’t adopt, you’re socializing with the cats and helping them get ready for their future home,” said Lauren Smith, of Meow Lounge. “And visiting helps people decrease stress, as well.”

Owner Anne Beal and her staff work with more than a dozen shelters and rescue groups, including Androscoggin Humane Society in Lewiston, Friends of Feral Felines in Portland and Four Legged Freedom Rescue in Kennebunk.

The resident cats are all available for adoption and the lounge staff can help guests fill out an adoption application if they happen to fall in love with a cat during their visit.

Advertisement

There were more than 20 cats staying at the lounge over the weekend — some loafed around on laps and cat beds, while others chased toys and checked out the crafts.

“Right now, it’s a good mix of kittens and older cats,” Smith said. “So the dynamics are kind of interesting. The kittens want to play and the older cats are like, ‘Nope.'”

Michelle Antoinette, of Brunswick, brought her daughters, Ella, 10, and Lela, 8, to the lounge on Saturday to celebrate Lela‘s ninth birthday coming up this week. The girls enjoyed playing with the kittens and decorating cat masks.

“(Lela) loves cats and crafting, so it’s perfect,” Michelle Antoinette said.

The Rideout family, of Standish, visited the lounge for the first time on Saturday, and they said they will definitely be coming back.

Lily Rideout, 11, said her favorite was a black-and-white cat named Kiki, who took turns sitting on the laps of her and her parents.

“We heard about an event and we were like, ‘Let’s go try it,'” Sarah Rideout, Lily’s mom, said. “It’s a nice activity, and (the cats) are really sweet.”

There are plenty more opportunities coming up to meet the cats at the Meow Lounge — and maybe even try something new. Events will include belly dancing, yoga classes and pottery workshops.

Copy the Story Link