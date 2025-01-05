“In a perfect and just America, who possesses the greater political power — the rich and wealthy or the language contained within the U.S. Constitution? Answer: The U.S. Constitution, namely, ‘We the People'” (“Don’t let power guide your vote,” Portland Press Herald, Oct. 4, 2023). In our current political/ legislative/judicial environment, however, do “We the People” still exercise any real or legitimate authority, or has our power shifted and is now under the controlling influence of wealthy and, most importantly, unelected individuals? If recent events are an indicator of this new roiling dynamic and if the votes, having been cast recently by both Republican House and Senate legislators (elected by We the People), are scrutinized, it would appear the latter is true. How and why have these occurred?

Context: simple and direct. The ruling issued in the Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission case unleashed the current torrent of private money now flowing into all our elections. Said “decision … reversed previous campaign finance restrictions and enabled corporations and other outside groups to spend unlimited funds on elections” (Brennan Center for Justice). Therefore, the authority of the U.S. Constitution and We the People to govern has been eroded and said authority is now undertaken mostly on behalf of corporations, outside groups and the ultra-wealthy. By virtue of their unrestricted money, these unelected cohorts/entities can and do exert enormous political and legislative sway by financing and, thereafter, controlling certain media platforms/podcast influencers, by supporting primary candidates defending their agendas, by intimidating sitting legislators with the prospect of unleashing negative social media campaigns and by the infusion of dark money. In this new era of American politics, therefore, what have We the People become? Answer: Often disinterested, uninformed, and lacking sufficient resources and direction.

The why: Sadly, many have become the victims of their own unwillingness to fully understand and appreciate the verifiable facts, inconvenient truths and the need to anticipate future events, but rather, have conveniently placed their trust with those “in the know,” namely, the unelected and ultra-wealthy (“Voters must put the verifiable facts above the alternative ones,” Portland Press Herald, May 31, 2024). The how: Because these same individuals can “flood the airwaves” with their biased and toxic views and unsupported opinions, an option not readily available to the vast majority of everyday persons to employ. In 1992, political strategist James Carville coined the phrase “It’s the economy, stupid.” Presently, his quip has evolved into: “It’s not the economy, stupid, it’s the money.” Why this deliberate focus on money? Is it really the ultimate root of all evil? YES and NO. YES, wealth inequality in a society weakens the power/authority of its citizens, not allowing them to achieve their full potential. NO, if wealth is utilized to enrich a society, by guaranteeing a level playing field, the full potential of every citizen can be harnessed to strengthen the overall social fabric.

Therefore, what must be the ultimate bulwark against money equals influence, equals power to dismantle our democracy? Answer: the U.S. Constitution and We the People concomitant with resolute legislators and judges at all levels of government. Why? It appears that “Governance by intimidation, executed with whatever means deemed necessary to succeed, regardless of possible harm to people and institutions, now appears to be the preferred modus operandi” (“We cannot be complacent about Trump, Musk,” Portland Press Herald, Dec. 27, 2024) of the ultra-wealthy. So, once again, the only legitimate defense are duty-bound elected/appointed officials willing to defy the aims of the ultra-wealthy and continue to support the social justice requirements of We the People.

Maybe in some distant perfect and just America, We the People can decide “how much money is enough” and, by means of creative and equitable legislation, mandate both that the ruling in Citizens United be vacated and that the ultra-wealthy, banks and corporations contribute more to: construction of affordable housing; lowering of interest rates on mortgages, loans and credit cards; offering higher education at reduced tuition costs; instituting superior health care options for all individuals; initiating programs safeguarding our environment; and insuring equal opportunities for every person.

For now, what? Answer: We the People must endlessly pursue the hope that fairness and justice will ultimately prevail over unrelenting Greed. In this hope, Maine voters are presently pursuing these fairness and justice issues (“Maine can lead nation in combating role of money in politics,” Portland Press Herald, Dec. 29, 2024).

John M. Mishler is a former Associate Vice Chancellor for Research and Professor of Basic Life Sciences, Medicine, and Pharmacology at the University of Missouri. He currently resides in Harpswell.

