Donald Trump is spewing new kinds of crazy before his term even starts. He wants Canada to become the 51st state? Annex Greenland? Take over the Panama Canal? Who even says that? Oh, Trump does.
Is this really what a very slim majority of voters wanted in a leader? He is no leader. He’s a convicted criminal and twice-impeached former failure of a president. Now we will get more of the same, and probably worse.
I fear for the world during the next four years. Let’s hope Congress can keep this unstable person in check.
Megan Holt
Portland
