WINDHAM – Blaine Allan Reynolds, 71, of 85 Main St., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024 at his home. Blaine was born in Westbrook on Aug. 8, 1953, a son of Richard and Vera Reynolds.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Dolby Blais & Segee Funeral Home, located at 434 River Rd. in Windham. It will be on the day that would have been Blaine’s 72nd birthday, Friday, Aug. 8, at 1 p.m. Burial will be private.
To express condolences or to participate in Blaine’s online tribute, please visit: http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.
In lieu of flower memorials, please consider a contribution to the American Red Cross at: https://www.redcross.org/donations/ways-to-donate.html.
