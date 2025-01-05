WINDHAM – Blaine Allan Reynolds, 71, of 85 Main St., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024 at his home. Blaine was born in Westbrook on Aug. 8, 1953, a son of Richard and Vera Reynolds.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Dolby Blais & Segee Funeral Home, located at 434 River Rd. in Windham. It will be on the day that would have been Blaine’s 72nd birthday, Friday, Aug. 8, at 1 p.m. Burial will be private.

To express condolences or to participate in Blaine’s online tribute, please visit: http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

In lieu of flower memorials, please consider a contribution to the American Red Cross at: https://www.redcross.org/donations/ways-to-donate.html.

