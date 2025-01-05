PORTLAND – Frances S. Fogg, born on June 4, 1935, passed away peacefully on Dec. 15, 2024.

She was the beloved daughter of Marian and Frank Stacki and was raised in Westbrook. Frances graduated from Westbrook High School in 1953 and went on to attend the University of New Hampshire.

She built a fulfilling career at Data General while raising her two sons, Mark Fogg and his wife Kelly A. Fogg of Westbrook, and Craig Fogg and his wife Kelli Fogg of Gorham. Frances was a devoted mother and grandmother to her cherished grandchildren Sarah, Paige, Natasha, and one great-granddaughter.

A dedicated member of her community, Frances was actively involved in The Westbrook Women’s Club and her Sorority Sisters group for many years. She also found spiritual fulfillment as a member of Saint Anne’s Church in Gorham.

Frances had a passion for travel and treasured spending time with her family. She deeply valued the company of her many friends, especially her best friend, Rosemary Hollerman.

Her warmth and kindness will be remembered by all who knew her. May her memory bring comfort to those she leaves behind.

A Celebration of Life will be held June 4, at 1 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook.

