CAPE ELIZABETH – Francis “Fran” Richard Tighe, 64, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024.

Born on Jan. 24, 1960, in Pennsylvania, Fran was the son of the late James and Priscilla (Gill) Tighe. He was raised on Long Island, N.Y., and graduated from Ward Melville High School in 1977. He went on to earn a degree in Forestry Engineering from the University of Maine in 1981.

Fran’s professional journey took him across the United States and eventually to London, where he worked in the American plywood industry. Upon returning to Maine, he became a founding member of Vortechnics, pioneering innovations in the stormwater treatment industry. In retirement, Fran found new purpose and excitement in supporting a local seaweed farming start-up and his passion for environmental stewardship.

Fran’s two greatest joys in life were his children, Olivia and Owen. Being their father brought him immense pride and happiness. His family also included his beloved Eloise, the family Wheaton.

A lover of the outdoors, Fran spent much of his life enjoying nature. He was an avid fly fisherman, mountain biker, hiker, and boater, especially treasuring over 50 years of memories on his beloved Sebago Lake.

Fran is survived by his two children, Olivia and Owen; spouse, Diana Tighe; brother, James Tighe and wife Shelley, sisters Kathryn Perry and husband Scott, and Eileen Russo and husband Frank; and beloved nieces and nephews Anna, Tess, Kelley, Justin, Dominic, and David.

Visiting hours celebrating Fran’s life will be celebrated from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6 at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at St. Maximilian Kolbe, 150 Black Point Rd., Scarborough. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Fran’s memory may be made to the:

Maine Cancer Foundation

170 U.S. Route 1, Suite 250

Falmouth, ME 04105

