National and local conservation groups have joined together as the “Free the Andro” coalition to push for open water flows on a major river that winds between Brunswick and Topsham.

The group — formed by Maine Rivers, American Rivers and the Merrymeeting Bay Chapter of Trout Unlimited — announced Monday that it plans to fight for “unfettered native fish passage at the Brunswick-Topsham dam,” located just upstream of the Frank J. Wood Bridge. The group is calling for either dam removal or redesign as the dam’s license comes up for renewal.

“The Brunswick-Topsham dam, with its active hydro-power facility, is well-documented as a significant obstacle to both upstream and downstream fish passage,” said Chip Spies, the coalition founder and coordinator. “The just-beginning relicensing process of this dam by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission creates a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work with all parties involved to assure that unfettered fish passage is restored to the Lower Androscoggin River to the benefit of fish, wildlife of every kind, commercial and recreational fishers, and everyone who cares about healthy, abundant rivers in our beautiful state.”

Free the Andro noted that migratory fish species such as herring, shad, sturgeon and Atlantic salmon have limited passageways to the Gulf of Maine “after more than a century of neglect and blockage at the Brunswick–Topsham dam.” It argued that these species have historically used this river to access freshwater spawning grounds, but populations and commercial fishing operations that depended on the fish have declined.

The license for the dam’s operation, which the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued in 1979, ends on Feb. 28, 2029. Free the Andro said that the only realistic way to implement change for fish passage is while the commission considers a license renewal for the current licensee, Brookfield White Pine Hydro LLC.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link