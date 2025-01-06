Last week was the first installment of our business year in review where I highlighted the strong networking events from 2024, recognized the chamber’s leadership team for all they do and highlighted the first six months of Chamber After Hours. Here is part two, as we continue to take lessons from 2024 and bring them into the new year.

Business leaders commended for community leadership

Annually, in March, our chamber has the Annual Awards Dinner where we spotlight seven to 10 business leaders for outstanding contributions to the community. It was a wonderful night, which was sponsored by Clark Insurance, One River CPAs, Cellar Door Winery and Wilcox Wellness & Fitness.

The 2024 honorees were:

• Glenn Hutchinson, Bath Savings Institution – Harry C. Crooker Lifetime Achievement Award.

• Ray Nagel, Independence Association – Joshua L. Chamberlain Award.

• Evan Gleason, Clark Insurance – Volunteer of the Year.

• Jen Charboneau, Cook’s Lobster & Ale House – President’s Award.

• Hammond Lumber Company – Large Business of the Year.

• Reform Physical Therapy – Small Business of the Year.

• Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association – Nonprofit of the Year.

• Morgan Miller, Soft Corner Midwifery – Excellence in Entrepreneurship.

This year’s recipients will be announced in a few weeks, and they will be honored at the 2025 Annual Awards Dinner, happening on March 14. Ticketing info will be available once we announce the winners.

Cornerstone support grows in 2024

We had two other big announcements at our Annual Awards Dinner in March. The first was our recogontiuon of our Cornerstone Members. The Cornerstone Membership program is a three-tiered marketing program where businesses pay extra in membership dues annually, and in return they receive mentions and marketing at all chamber events throughout the year, and other benefits (such as website listings, tickets to the Awards Dinner, etc.). The additional funds go to help cover chamber operating expenses.

This program ties these businesses to all that we do in a calendar year, and we are proud they continue to support us at this level — many of them for several years running.

Thank you to our 2024 Cornerstone Members:

• Priority Real Estate Group, our 2024 Cornerstone Commercial Real Estate Member.

• MaineHealth, our 2024 Cornerstone Healthcare Member.

• Bath Savings, our 2024 Cornerstone Baking Member.

• Darling’s Brunswick Ford, our 2024 Cornerstone Automotive Dealership.

• RE/MAX Riverside, Chamber Partner.

• Cook’s Lobster & Ale House, Chamber Partner.

• Molnlycke, Chamber Partner.

• Riley Insurance, Chamber Partner.

• Brickyard Hollow, Chamber Partner.

• Sitelines, Chamber Supporter.

• Lajoie Brothers, Chamber Supporter.

• The Holy Donut, Chamber Supporter.

• Harpswell Auto Sales, Chamber Supporter.

If your business is interested in being a 2025 Cornerstone Member, email me at cory@midcoastmaine.com and we can set up a time to discuss the benefits. The 2025 Cornerstones will be announced at the 2025 dinner.

With a little help for our friends

Also at the Awards Dinner, we announced a six-month service agreement with the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce, which became a big part of our year. The YCC was without an executive director and asked us for some part-time help, so for about half of the year we spent 16-20 hours per week in Yarmouth. It was great to meet those business leaders and be a part of their After Hours events, their golf tournament and the Yarmouth Clam Festival. The agreement ended in October, and so our energies are all back in the Bath-Brunswick region again; however, I did make some wonderful connections that will last for years.

Hacker’s Ball 2024

Our goofy, pure-fun golf tournament had it’s 12th edition last May at Brunswick Golf Club where it has been held since it’s inception. Between the side games, the air cannon, the mystery box items, the hole sponsor game and the very affordable tournament pricing (just $100 per player) the Hacker’s Ball continues to be a great time for people to knock off the rust before getting into the heart of golf season. It’s a heck of a networking event, too, as the post-tournament gathering on the back deck draws in sponsors and friends, along with the players.

The 2025 Hacker’s Ball is again at Brunswick Golf Club and will be Friday, May 9, with an 8 a.m. registration and 9 a.m. shotgun start. Check out midcoastmaine.com for more information.

More incredible After Hours, this past summer and fall

Last week, I highlighted the first six months of Chamber After Hours, which are our monthly networking open house mixers hosted by different member businesses monthly. However, these also act as our monthly membership meetings where so many business leaders connect with each other and our staff to share ideas and get their questions answered. If you are a chamber member or are thinking about joining, attending an After Hours is a great way to see if it’s the right fit for you.

In July, we checked out the showroom at Atlantic AV on Brunswick Landing — have you seen this place?! If you are looking to build a home theater studio or just want some ideas on quality products for AV in your home, you have to go visit this team — one of my favorite places I visited last year. In August, our friends from the Brunswick Hotel treated us to some amazing food and drinks on a beautiful sunny evening.

September brought us to Avita of Brunswick where their staff hit a homerun with some specialty foods that were unexpected and delightful. There were several items I got to bring home and score some husband points with. In October, we had a great time touring the Chocolate Church Arts Center, seeing their ArtLab, and meeting their new Executive Artistic Director Matthew Glassman. November was highlighted by a great gathering at Maine Pines Racquet & Fitness and featured a performance by the Nor’easters Barbershop Chorus. Finally, Darling’s Brunswick Ford hosted the Holiday After Hours and did a splendid job with some great giveaways and awesome catering by Cook’s Lobster & Ale House.

Next week, we will round off the 2024 highlights and announce some 2025 happenings we are excited for!

Cory King is executive director of the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber of Commerce.

