York County Commissioners have signed off on a $21.9 million guaranteed maximum price for construction of the York County Substance Use Recovery Center. The five-member board made a unanimous vote on Dec. 18, the last meeting of the 2024 calendar year.

It was a tangible sign that York County government’s commitment to alleviate the grip of opioids and other substances on York County residents who have become dependent is truly underway.

The figure for the 58-bed residential recovery center from design-build contractor Landry French came in higher than initial expectations, but as a maximum projection, it is not cast in stone, and county officials are looking at ways costs could come in under the maximum.

“This could change,” said York County Commission Chair Richard Dutremble of the figure.

The vote is a similar action to the one taken in September for the York County First Responders Training Center, along with site work for both buildings, where the guaranteed maximum price came in at $24 million.

The projects, located off Layman Way, are progressing – foundation work commenced in December.

The projects are funded primarily through American Recovery Plan Act funds, congressionally designated spending, grants, and other sources.

“This entire project surrounds and solves dire needs in York County,” said Jennifer Ouellette, who has worked in behavioral health and the substance use disorder field for 30 years. “Without county government, something of this magnitude, which stands to have this huge impact, would not be happening,” said Ouellette, the county’s clinical consultant. “There are providers of care in York County, doing great things, but most of the care is scattered about.”

The recovery center will offer a full continuum of care, from detoxification, to short-, mid-, and long-term residential programs, an intensive outpatient program, outpatient counseling, 12-step, peer support, and other self-help opportunities, aftercare, and medication assisted treatment, and case management.

“By providing compassionate, accessible care, the recovery center will address the root challenges faced by those in crisis and help them transition to healthier, more secure futures,” said Sanford Housing Authority director Diane Small. “SHA will then be able to assist people who have completed their treatment plan into permanent housing. As we often say here at SHA, ‘housing is the answer to everything.’”

According to the October report from Maine Drug Data Hub, a collaboration between state government, the Governor’s Office and the University of Maine, there were 96 nonfatal overdoses in York County, and six suspected or confirmed overdose fatalities. In their September report, the drug hub reported 99 nonfatal overdoses and one fatality.

Statewide, from January-October, there were 405 overdose fatalities last year, 21 percent fewer than in 2023. There were 6,923 nonfatal overdoses during the same time period in 2024, 13.5 percent fewer than in the same time period in 2023, according to the Maine Drug Data Hub.

Florida business developer Mark Arcidy, whose ties to York County began with in his childhood in Old Orchard Beach and continue today, was an early contributor to the recovery center.

“I have witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of addiction on individuals and families,” said Arcidy. “I have seen the potential and promise of young lives cut short by the grip of addiction. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that individuals battling substance use disorders have access to the support and resources they need to overcome this epidemic.”

Those interested in making a charitable contribution to the recovery center or are seeking additional information may do so by contacting York County Development Director Rachel Stansfield, First County Foundation, restansfield@yorkcountymaine.gov or 207-459-7055.

Tammy Wells is a media specialist with York County Government.

