York County Sheriff’s Office Major of Operations Kathryn Mone has departed to take up her new role as Sheriff of Strafford County, New Hampshire. Mone was the victor in the Nov. 6 race for the sheriff’s post, besting her opponent by more than 4,500 votes. York County Sheriff’s Office colleagues hosted a send off for Mone Jan. 3. Shown here are Administrative Major Paul Mitchell, Chief Deputy Jeremy Forbes, Sheriff William L. King, Mone, and the newly-named Major of Operations Craig Sanford. Contributed / York County GovernmentWhen Kathryn Mone arrived at York County Sheriff’s Office in April 2023 it was just at the right time, both for the agency, and for her.

YCSO had just developed the new position of major of operations; Mone had 20 years of law enforcement experience in neighboring New Hampshire, including a four-year stint as a municipal police chief, and was looking for a new challenge.

She applied, and was selected for the position.

And now, a few months shy of marking two years at the Maine agency, she is returning to New Hampshire law enforcement as sheriff of Strafford County. Elected Nov. 6, Mone was due to take the oath of office on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

“I think she’ll do fantastic,” as Strafford County sheriff, said York County Sheriff William L. King at a Jan. 3 sendoff for Mone at the sheriff’s office, attended by a number of patrol deputies, county administration, corrections staff and other well-wishers.

King said Mone approached her job in York County with enthusiasm and called her job performance “very impressive.”

“It is the goal of any leader to leave an organization better than you found it, and Major Mone accomplished that goal,” said King. “This is a bittersweet time for all of us.”

As major of operations, Mone’s chief responsibility was patrol operations – along with an array of additional duties, like assisting with budget preparation and policy development, advising the sheriff on promotions, reviewing citizen concerns, mentoring employees, and being a community liaison, among other tasks.

“Thank you for the opportunity to be here,” said Mone. “I never dreamed I’d want to be or could be a sheriff. Your guidance and leadership and giving me this opportunity was obviously want I needed, and inspired me. Thank you all.”

She was presented with a plaque, which read, in part: “You will do great things in your new role, and we are excited to see the impact you will make for the community members you will be serving. The residents of York County are thankful for your service.”

York County Commissioners recently named longtime area law enforcement officer and former municipal police chief Craig Sanford as major of operations.

Tammy Wells is a media specialist with York County Government.

