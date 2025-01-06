Cooper Flagg and the Duke men’s basketball team have been rolling into the new year.

The No. 4 Blue Devils (12-2) have won eight straight after sinking ACC opponents Virginia Tech and Southern Methodist University.

Conference play continues this week, with matchups against Pittsburgh and Notre Dame on tap.

Last week

Flagg, a Newport native, was the leading scorer in both Duke triumphs, continuing an impressive freshman season that has seen him become the team leader in points, rebounds, assists and blocks.

In an 88-65 victory over Virginia Tech, Flagg scored 24 points while notching a team-high six assists and four steals. In an 89-62 win over SMU, Flagg scored 24 again and this time completed a double-double with 11 rebounds. He added three assists and two blocks and went 8-for-8 from the free throw line.

After the SMU victory, Flagg spoke about how his game has come along since the start of the season.

“I think that as we’ve gotten more comfortable as a team, we’ve come together more,” he said. “I think our offense has definitely sharpened up a lot, and that’s helped me as well. A lot of guys have stepped up through a lot of different games, so it’s just a team effort that having guys like Tyrese (Proctor) and Kon (Knueppel) on the court helps open everything up for me.”

Duke coach Jon Scheyer praised Flagg’s start to the season after the Virginia Tech game.

“I feel like I’m taking crazy pills somewhat when we talk about Cooper,” Scheyer said. “Look, he reclassified. How many different times can you point to a reclassification, where a guy’s doing this, and he’s the No. 1 guy in a scouting report, and has played every game up until now, at 17 years old. He’s been incredible.

“Over break, I told him I think he’s still got way more in him. And I thought he unleashed even more what he can do today. We should all cherish the fact that Cooper came a year early. … To me, it doesn’t get necessarily mentioned enough. I know we praise Cooper, he deserves it, but what he does for our team is incredible.”

The week ahead

Tuesday

Opponent: Pittsburgh

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Noteworthy: The Panthers are 4-11 all-time against the Blue Devils, but won the last matchup at Cameron Indoor Stadium, 80-76, last January. Pittsburgh (12-2, 3-0 ACC) has won five straight games, but lost to No. 19 Wisconsin, 81-75, in its only matchup so far against top-25 opposition.

Ishmael Leggett leads the Panthers with 17.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Saturday

Opponent: Notre Dame

Time: Noon

TV: ESPN

Noteworthy: It’s been a so-so season for the Fighting Irish, who entered the week at .500 at 7-7 (1-2 ACC). Notre Dame is coming off of a heartbreaking defeat, falling to North Carolina 74-73 on an Elliot Cadeau four-point play with four seconds remaining after erasing a seven-point halftime deficit.

Tae Davis (16.6 points) has been Notre Dame’s leading scorer throughout the season. Markus Burton (18.9) returned against UNC after missing time with a knee injury.

