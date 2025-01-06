Songwriters in the Round

7 p.m. Thursday. Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland, donations accepted. blueportlandmaine.org.

Songwriters in the Round is an ongoing series where you can hear several local singer-songwriters on stage together, sharing stories and accompanying each other in song. The shows take place on the second Thursday of the month. The 2025 season kicks off with series hosts Joel Thetford and Ben Cosgrove, joined by Hannah Daman and Thomas Clukey. There’s also an opening set from Skip Bailey.

‘Out of the Picture’

6 p.m. Friday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org

A feature-length documentary film about art critics, “Out of the Picture,” will have its Maine premiere at the PMA.

The award-winning film was directed by Mary Louise Schumacher, who spent more than a decade working on the project, beginning when she was the art critic for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Out of the Picture” premiered earlier this year at the Milwaukee Film Festival. The film follows arts writers through a period of dramatic change for both art and

media. Schumacher will host a panel discussion after the screening with Hrag Vartanian, editor-in-chief of Hyperallergic, Megan Gray, arts and culture reporter at the Portland Press Herald and Jorge Arango, freelance critic for the Press Herald. Purchase tickets for the event at portlandmuseum.org/events.

Dudefest 2025

8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $10 in advance, $15 at the door. onelongfellowsquare.com.

It’s time to break out your bathrobes, cardigans and bowling shirts because Dudefest is happening on Friday in Portland. Head to One Longfellow Square for the annual showing of the 1998 cult classic film “The Big Lebowski,” starring Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Julianne Moore and John Turturro. The fun includes a trivia quiz and costume contest, and prizes are gift certificates from One Longfellow Square and a local bowling alley. The dude abides and so should you, especially since the bar will be serving White Russian cocktails.

Harley Walker’s ‘Not My Grandmother’s Daughter’

7 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 at the door, $25 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org.

A young woman’s relationship with her mother is examined through the lens of the relationship she has with her grandmother. Harley Walker weaves three generations of women’s hands together using shadow puppetry and sound. The end result is a poignant show that transcends life, death and time in a uniquely creative way.

‘Rear Window’

5:30 p.m. Saturday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $10, $8 seniors and under 12. rocklandstrand.com.

Author Tess Gerritsen will be at the screening of the 1954 Hitchcock film “Rear Window,” because it’s her favorite mystery thriller. Along with the movie, the night features Gerritsen chatting with Alicia Malone from Turner Classic Movies about the film and her own writing process. “Rear Window” stars James Stewart as an injured newspaper photographer who believes he saw a murder from his apartment window while at home recuperating. Grace Kelly portrays his girlfriend, and Raymond Burr is the murder suspect. Gerritsen will be signing books in the lobby during a Hello Hello Books pop-up sale.

Maine Voices Live with Craig Rossi

7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $10. pressherald.com.

The first Maine Voices Live of the year features Marine Corps veteran, Georgetown University graduate and Purple Heart recipient Craig Grossi. Grossi will be interviewed by Press Herald staff writer Ray Routhier about his books “Craig & Fred: A Marine, a Stray Dog and How They Rescued Each Other” and “Second Chances,” about Rossi’s work with prison inmates in Maine who raise and train puppies to become service dogs.

