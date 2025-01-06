TURNER — Three people were taken to hospitals early Monday night after a head-on crash on Turner Center Road.

Early reports were that Monmouth Police Lt. Dana Wessling was seriously hurt in the wreck and that he was in critical condition late Monday night at a Portland hospital.

Turner Fire Rescue Chief Nick Merry said around 4:53 p.m. fire crews, ambulances and police had responded to a two-vehicle head-on crash at the Turner Center and Bradford roads intersection near Nezinscot Farm.

Two people were transported to Central Maine Medical Center while Wessling was taken via LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

One of the vehicles was identified as a police cruiser, but Merry said he could not comment on which department it belonged to.

Later Monday night, Monmouth Police Chief Paul Ferland confirmed in a Facebook post that Wessling had been seriously hurt in the wreck.

“Please keep Dana and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” the chief wrote.

Wessling has been an officer with the Monmouth department since at least 2010.

Officials closed Turner Center Road from Main Street to Lower Street. As of 8 p.m., the road was still closed for Androscoggin County Sheriff’s deputies and Lewiston Police officers who were performing a crash reconstruction.

Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office was not available for details by mid-evening.

