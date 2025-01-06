More than 1,500 people have been charged since a mob of Trump supporters spun up by the then-outgoing president attacked the Capitol almost four years ago.

Trump launched his general election campaign in March by not merely trying to rewrite the history of that riot but also positioning the violent siege and failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election as a cornerstone of his bid to return to the White House. As part of that, he called the rioters “unbelievable patriots” and promised to help them “the first day we get into office.”

DAVID BALL JR.

• Spotted wearing a sweatshirt with his company’s logo and spent about 20 minutes inside the building.

• Pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge for entering the U.S. Capitol.

• Sentenced in January 2024 to two years of probation.

CHRISTOPHER BELLIVEAU

• Accused of spraying a canister of bear deterrent at a U.S. Capitol police officer on the Northwest Lawn and entering the building with rioters.

• Arrested in Berwick on June 12, 2024 on five felony charges, including assaulting an officer and entering a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon, and three misdemeanor charges, including disorderly conduct.

• FBI records say Belliveau discharged the spray at an officer and fled when she was knocked to the ground by another rioter, according to court records. He allegedly followed a group of rioters over the police line, up the stairs and through the Senate Wing Door. He carried a flag wrapped around a hockey stick and a bullhorn while in the building for about 15 minutes. In a “publicly-available” video recorded during the riot, he allegedly says, “I’m here to make sure the Chinese Communist Party does not take over this country through Joe Biden.”

• On Jan. 2, a federal judge denied Belliveau’s request to amend his conditions of release so he could attend Trump’s second inauguration. Judge Timothy J. Kelly cited “the very serious nature” of the charges, including using a chemical spray to inflict harm, in his decision.

ANDRE MAURICE BONNEAU

• Allegedly pushed a bike rack barricade into officers in an attempt to breach the line.

• Arrested on Oct. 3, 2024, on felony charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, as well as misdemeanor charges. A trial date has not been set.

• Ran a popular sausage restaurant in Lisbon before retiring in 2021.

THOMAS BORDEAU SR.

• Accused of holding the Upper West Terrace door open for rioters to enter and waving them in.

• After his arrest on Oct. 16, 2024, he was freed on a $5,000 unsecured bond and ordered not to have a firearm. He faces charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.

• Sent a Facebook message to a friend admitting he was inside the dome, according to court records.

• Bordeau was arraigned on Nov. 14 and pleaded not guilty on all counts.

BENJAMIN BOWDEN

• Was allegedly in the Capitol for roughly 40 minutes during which he kicked a closed door and hit former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s door with a large brass stanchion.

• Arrested on May 3, 2024, and faces five misdemeanor charges for being in a restricted building, disorderly conduct, parading at the Capitol and destroying government property.

• Under an agreement with federal prosecutors, Bowden pleaded guilty on Nov. 4, 2024, to one count of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building. He faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

MATTHEW BRACKLEY

• A former candidate for the Maine State Senate.

• Video footage shows Brackley among the flood of rioters who pushed their way into the Capitol building, where police attempted to stop him from moving further into the building. In one instance, Brackley turned to other rioters, yelled “Let’s go,” and used his arms to push through a pair of officers and lead his group down a hallway.

• Pleaded guilty in January to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding police

• Sentenced in May to 15 months, two years of probation and pay $3,000 in fines and restitution.

JOSHUA COLGAN

• He marched to the U.S. Capitol Building and entered at approximately 3:22 p.m. through the Senate Wing Door. He exited through the same door nine minutes later.

• Pleaded guilty in January 2023 to parading, demonstrating or picketing a Capitol building.

• Sentenced to three years of probation, 28 days of intermittent confinement and 90 days of home detention and ordered to pay $500 restitution.

LINCOLN DEMING

• Arrested in May 2024 and charged with civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; entering and remaining in the Gallery of Congress; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, picketing, or demonstrating in a Capitol building.

• Accused of throwing an unidentified object toward police officers and pulling on a bike rack barricade in an apparent attempt to infiltrate the police line and allow rioters to overtake the West Plaza. Prosecutors say he remained inside the Capitol for approximately 33 minutes.

• Pleaded not guilty in August 2024.

KYLE FITZSIMONS

• Assaulted five law enforcement officers, including by hurling a spear, throwing punches, wrenching on an officer’s body armor and causing a career-ending shoulder injury to an officer.

• Convicted of 11 charges in September 2022 after a four-day trial for assaulting Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, Metropolitan Police Detective Phuson Nguyen and Metropolitan Police Officer Sarah Beaver. The felony charges included one count of obstruction of an official proceeding; four counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, including two involving a dangerous weapon or bodily injury; one count of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, and one count of engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

• Sentenced in July 2023 to seven years and three months in federal prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

MICHAEL FOURNIER

• Entered the Capitol building shortly after 3 p.m., about 50 minutes after it was first breached, took out his cellphone to take photos or video of the Capitol Rotunda, according to court documents. He left the building at 3:11 but remained within the restricted area around the Capitol building for more than an hour, walking past “area closed” signs and lines of police officers.

• Pleaded guilty in May 2024 to misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and parading in a restricted area.

• Sentenced to 30 days in a federal prison, 12 months of probation and ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution.

NICHOLAS HENDRIX

• Admitted to illegally being in the Capitol for 90 seconds before exiting and unsuccessfully attempting to enter a second time.

• Pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

• Sentenced in December 2022 to 30 days in prison and three months of probation.

CHRISTOPHER MAURER

• Accused of grabbing at an officer’s shield and hitting officers who were helping another rioter who was experiencing a medical emergency. After leaving the area, he allegedly returned about 90 minutes later and began screaming and making obscene gestures at officers. Police pepper-sprayed him before he picked up what appeared to be a long metal pipe from the ground and swung it at the line of officers.

• Pleaded guilty in July 2024 to felony charge of assaulting officers with a dangerous weapon.

• Maurer was sentenced on Nov. 18, 2024 to a little more than four years in federal prison. He was sentenced to serve 50 months behind bars, two years of probation and be ordered to pay the federal government $2,000 in restitution, according to court records.

GLEN MITCHELL SIMON

• Surveillance images showed him entering the building through the west front, Senate side of the building and inside the Capitol. He told the Sun Journal that he went to “show support for the president” and counter Antifa demonstrators he thought would try to break up the pro-Trump rally.

• Pleaded guilty in May 2022 to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

• Sentenced in August 2022 to eight months in prison and 12 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $500 in restitution.

KIMBERLY SYLVESTER

• Spent roughly an hour in the building, walking through the North Crypt, moving through the lobby, inside Statuary Hall, near the interior door to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda and, just inside the Senate Wing door before leaving the building.

• Pleaded guilty in March 2024 to misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.

• Was sentenced in June 2024 to one year of probation and ordered to pay $500 restitution.

TODD TILLEY

• Helped at least one other rioter up and over the wall to enter the Capitol and later entered the building for about a half-hour.

• Pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.

• Sentenced in March 2023 to a week behind bars, four years of probation, and pay $500 in restitution.

Copy the Story Link