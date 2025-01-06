In reply to David Hyde’s Jan. 1 letter, “Elon Musk has his own agenda,” I wanted to share some (fun) thoughts, having read Ira Levin’s book “This Perfect Day” (1970). I read that book for a school report. Here are my thoughts about how the world leaders might be (not really) thinking.

Elon Musk thinks “this world can only survive intact if there’s one exercising government controlling future world dominion.” He wants himself to become included. That fictional book had society on a very “even keel,” but on a very controlled course. It was a medicated society that was never questioned. They floated along happily. “Unicomp” (“Uni”) told them what jobs, hobbies and sports it “allowed.”

Scanners told them where to go, what to do, and “yes” or “no” things they instantly obeyed without thought. They had artificial intelligence and the fun, imaginative things it offered. There was zero crime. No violence. Nor “unmanaged” sex. Any deviance was looked upon as “sickness,” requiring extra doses of tranquil medication.

At the end (spoiler alert for those interested in reading the book), the real rulers, who had never died, just “left,” secretly ruling everything from glass jars. They were “Uni,” their heads having been connected to computers. Of course, there was a hero, who came to destroy the whole thing in dramatic fashion, so people lived “free” again.

I’m wondering if Donald Trump and (brain chip) Elon Musk read the same sci-fi book I did and maybe wish to live in different “worlds” than we do. Could be.

Al L. Martini III

Portland

