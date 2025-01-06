For an unusual Valentine’s Day experience that will have you dancing till you’re green in the face (in a good way), grab tickets to the Shrek Rave dance party at the State Theatre.

The event’s tagline is “It’s dumb just come have fun” and you can interpret that any way you’d like. Shrek, a big, green ogre, is the star of several animated Disney films dating back to 2001.

There will be a DJ, light show and Shrek-themed costumes (that maybe you’ll be sporting!).

For a preview of Shrek Rave, head to Instagram (shrekrave) where you’ll see clips from similar raves around the country.

Tickets to the Shrek Rave are $29 in advance and $34 at the door. You may be able to get in on an early bird deal if you act fast. Go to statetheatre.com for tickets.

