Midcoast Wood Bank is looking for volunteers to help process hardwood trees into firewood this weekend. A donor is allowing the nonprofit to harvest 20-plus acres of trees that suffered in last year’s storms.

Work will include logging trees, splitting and stacking, and collecting hardwood logs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at 67 Simpsons Point Road in Brunswick and 505 River Road in Topsham. Volunteers who RSVP will receive a confirmation by Friday and lunch provided by Flight Deck Pizza on Saturday.

A tractor, winch and forks were donated for the work by a friend of the Midcoast Wood Bank.

One crew at Simpsons Point Road will cut the horizontal and diagonal mostly red oak trees from 10-12 feet down to 3-4 inches in diameter; winch the logs into a pile on the woods road with the tractor; use the processor to winch the logs into the machine, cutting to 16 inches of maximum length, splitting and loading into the dump trailer to transport to 505 River Road.

Wood lot crew members will includes two to three chainsaw operators, one chain man, one tractor operator, one cable person for the processor, one processor operator, two drivers with pickups and two dump trailers, and one floater.

The staging area crew at River Road will stack wood on pallets and in mid-space gap from Simpsons Point Road, and split and stack stove-length wood delivered prior to Christmas.

Midcoast Wood Bank needs a minimum of 13 crew members to make it efficient and is seeking an experienced volunteer to be the crew chief at the staging area and two drivers with full-size pickups who know how to back a trailer.

Visit midcoastwoodbank.org/events to RSVP and for more information.

