A South Portland man suffered serious injuries in a crash on Route 1 near the West Bath town line late Monday morning and had to be airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Brunswick police said in a Monday evening news release that the 26-year-old driver drifted off the road around 10:35 a.m. The 2012 Hyundai struck a rock embankment and rolled several times before coming to a rest on its roof just off the road.

The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, had to be extricated by the Brunswick Fire Department before a LifeFlight helicopter flew him to Maine Medical Center. Police said his injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

The crash is under investigation, according to police.

