South Portland Public Schools took down its internet network Sunday after a cyber breach threatened student data.

The decision came after the school department’s cyber security service detected a network break over the weekend. Director of technology Andy Wallace said in a letter to parents sent Monday morning that the decision was made to protect “student and other data.”

“We have been actively working on a solution, and are on track to fully restoring internet access as quickly and safely as possible,” Wallace wrote.

Schools are open as scheduled Monday because all phone and security systems are operational.

Wallace said the ReachMyTeach platform is the most reliable way for parents to contact schools and teachers on Monday.

This story will be updated.

