A Topsham man was arrested after state police say he caused an explosion in the back of a pickup truck in Swanville.

The 20-year-old was charged with arson and violating the conditions of his release. He was out on bail after a previous arson charge from early 2024, according to the fire marshal’s office.

Maine State Police investigated the explosion around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at Swan Lake Avenue. The man is the sole suspect, according to spokesperson Shannon Moss.

He is currently being held in Waldo County Jail without bail.