PORTLAND—Cape Elizabeth’s boys basketball team is learning and growing every time it takes the floor and Tuesday evening, the Capers faced a deficit before their contest at Waynflete officially began, but they rolled with punches and took another positive step forward, holding off a furious Flyers’ rally for a key midseason victory.

A pair of 3-point shots from senior Eli Smith put Cape Elizabeth in front to stay in the first period and the Capers held a 23-15 advantage after eight minutes. They went up by as many as 18 points, 39-21, on a three-point play from junior Tim Fredericks, before Waynflete scored the final four points of the first half.

Box score Cape Elizabeth 72 Waynflete 61 CE- 23 16 19 14- 72

W- 15 10 25 11- 61 CE- Smith 8-5-24, Fredericks 7-4-20, Connolly 4-2-11, Mitchell 4-2-10, Rosen 1-2-4, Beaureguard 0-3-3 W- Alsup 11-5-27, Carlo 6-3-17, Schair-Cardona 3-0-7, Morales 1-3-6, Nkulu 1-0-2, McChesney 0-1-1, O’Wril 0-1-1 3-pointers:

CE (6) Smith 3, Fredericks 2, Connolly

W (4) Carlo 2, Morales, Schair-Cardona Turnovers

CE- 17

W- 13 Free throws

CE: 18-22

W: 13-18

The Flyers refused to buckle and behind the heroics of junior Jed Alsup, combined with Cape Elizabeth’s foul woes, got as close as five before the Capers took a 58-50 advantage to the final stanza.

There, Waynflete made it a one-possession game on a layup from junior Diego Schair-Cardona and it even had a look at a shot to tie the score, but it wasn’t to be and Cape Elizabeth got six points down the stretch from Smith to hold on, 72-61.

Smith led the way with 24 points, Fredericks added 20 and the Capers improved to 3-6 on the year, dropping the Flyers to 5-4 in the process.

“We got a win and we badly need wins,” said Cape Elizabeth coach Jeff Mitchell. “We’re just glad to get out of here victorious.”

Advertisement

Timely test

Cape Elizabeth has been streaky during the first half of the season.

The Capers started with setbacks at Lake Region (49-38) and Yarmouth (71-49), then fell at home to Lincoln Academy (50-32). After rallying for a dramatic 63-58 home win over Freeport, Cape Elizabeth rolled at Mountain Valley (70-19), then lost to Leavitt (66-49) and at home to York (69-51) and Yarmouth (71-49).

Waynflete, meanwhile, started with a 58-53 loss at Poland, then defeated host Sacopee Valley (62-31) before handling visiting rival North Yarmouth Academy (49-16). After a 70-51 home loss to Yarmouth, the Flyers walked the high-wire and survived both visiting Boothbay (54-52) and Monmouth Academy (61-58) in overtime. After a 68-39 home loss to St. Dom’s, Waynflete bounced back Saturday with a 37-34 win at Traip Academy.

Last year, the hosts Capers prevailed, 46-41.

Tuesday, the Flyers hoped to beat Cape Elizabeth for the first time since Feb. 9, 2021 (51-46 at home), but instead, the Capers made it five straight in the series.

Advertisement

In pregame warmups, a Cape Elizabeth player dunked the ball, which by rule, is a technical foul and after introductions and the playing of the national anthem, instead of an opening tip, Waynflete was awarded two free throws, which were drained by freshman Lucas Morales, and the ball.

The Capers shook off that inauspicious beginning with a driving layup from freshman Finn Connolly and after Alsup scored his first points, a layup off a pass from senior Lucas McChesney, a 3-ball from Fredericks gave the visitors their first lead.

Sophomore JJ Carlo countered with two foul shots and after Fredericks sank two free throws for Cape Elizabeth, a driving Alsup layup made it 8-7 Flyers with 4:48 to go in the first quarter.

But that would be Waynflete’s highwater mark, as the streaky shooting Capers began to heat up.

Eleven seconds later, a Smith 3-pointer put Cape Elizabeth in front to stay.

The next time down the floor, in transition, Connolly fed Smith for another 3.

Advertisement

After Fredericks scored on a leaner in traffic, an Alsup layup snapped the 8-0 run, but with 3:09 on the clock, Connolly’s 3-ball stretched the lead to 18-10.

Alsup got two points back with a leaner, but Fredericks made a free throw, then freshman Carter Mitchell scored on a putback.

After Morales sank a 3 for the Flyers, Connolly scored on a putback to make it 23-15 Capers after one quarter.

Fredericks led the way with eight points, Connolly had seven and Smith six.

Cape Elizabeth then threatened to run away and hide in the second period.

A driving layup from junior Diego Schair-Cardona 11 seconds into the frame pulled the Flyers within six, but Smith countered with a layup after a steal.

Advertisement

After Alsup drove and scored, Smith sank a 3, Connolly made two free throws, then a Smith pullup jumper in the lane with 5:07 on the clock stretched the lead to 32-19.

Alsup then scored on a leaner and Smith picked up his third foul, but sophomore Josh Rosen made two free throws, then hit a jumper in the lane before an old-fashioned three-point play from Fredericks (putback, foul, free throw) made the score 39-21 with 1:45 to go before the break.

Morales got a point back at the line, then, after Fredericks was whistled for his third foul, a 3-ball from Carlo pulled Waynflete within 14, 39-25, at the half.

In the first 16 minutes, Smith scored 13 points, Fredericks added 11 and Connolly had nine, to go with seven rebounds, neutralizing a dozen points from Alsup.

The third quarter action was frenetic and the Flyers made their move.

The second half began with Connolly hitting a jump shot in the lane, but Alsup countered with a pair of foul shots.

Advertisement

After the Capers broke the press and Fredericks fed Mitchell for a layup, junior Mercy Nkulu scored on a putback for the Flyers.

The back-and-forth continued, as Rosen found Fredericks for a layup on the fastbreak, then Carlo answered with a 3.

After Smith fed Mitchell for a layup, Alsup banked home a shot, then McChesney set up Carlo for a layup to make it 47-36.

Smith then alley-ooped a pass to Fredericks for a layup, but Schair-Cardona’s 3-ball with 3:44 on the clock cut the deficit to 10.

Mitchell scored on a putback and after junior Malcolm O’Wril hit a free throw, Smith drove for a layup, then Smith stole the ball and made another layup for a 55-40 lead.

But after Mitchell was whistled for his fourth foul, the next 10 points went to the home team.

Advertisement

A Carlo free throw started the surge, then Alsup scored on a putback, Alsup made a foul shot, Alsup converted a three-point play, Alsup took a pass from Carlo and made a layup, then with 12 seconds remaining, a McChesney free throw cut the deficit to just five.

It appeared Waynflete was poised to take all the momentum to the fourth quarter, but with just 2 seconds showing, sophomore Owen Beaureguard was fouled while shooting a 3 and he sank all three subsequent free throws to help Cape Elizabeth take a 58-50 advantage to the final stanza.

Where the Flyers would make one final run, only to come up short.

Carlo made a layup, from Nkulu, to start the frame, then Carlo went coast-to-coast for a layup.

After Fredericks answered with a leaner, getting a friendly bounce, Nkulu fed Alsup for a layup and with 3;36 remaining, Nkulu found Schair-Cardona for another layup and just like that, the deficit was only two.

Smith got a point back at the line before McChesney had an open look at a 3 to tie the score, but his bid was off the mark.

Advertisement

With 3:03 to go, Fredericks drained a critical 3.

Alsup got a point back at the line, but Smith drove for a layup.

With 2:02 left, Carlo drove for a layup to make it 66-61, but Waynflete wouldn’t score again.

Mitchell answered with two free throws with 56 seconds to play, then Smith twice made one-of-two free throw attempts.

With just 17 seconds remaining, Smith went back to the line and this time, he sank both attempts and Cape Elizabeth closed out its 72-61 victory.

“We let up a little bit, but we finished the game off strong,” said Fredericks. “We used what we learned from past losses. The past couple games we haven’t been playing very good, so we needed a win to earn a spot in the playoffs.”

Advertisement

“These are games that I’m hoping we learn from a strategy standpoint of time and score and how to maintain possession and not turn the ball over,” Jeff Mitchell said.

Smith led the Capers with 24 points. He also had five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Fredericks was a huge factor in the win as well, scoring 20 points and grabbing four rebounds.

“When Tim’s motor going, it’s great,” Jeff Mitchell said. “It’s controlling that motor so we can keep him in the game. He’s everywhere when it matters most. He got some key rebounds and hit some shots.”

Connolly finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists and Carter Mitchell also wound up in double figures with 10 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

Rosen added four points and Beaureguard had three.

Advertisement

Cape Elizabeth enjoyed a 36-21 advantage on the glass, made 18-of-22 free throws and overcame 17 turnovers.

Waynflete’s effort was paced by Alsup, who wound up with a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds, to go with three blocked shots and a pair of steals.

Carlo added 17 points, Schair-Cardona had seven, Morales six, Nkulu two (to go with six rebounds and five assists) and McChesney (seven assists) and O’Wril one apiece.

The Flyers made 13-of-18 free throws and gave the ball away 13 times.

No let up

Waynflete stays home to battle Old Orchard Beach Thursday. The Flyers travel to Winthrop Friday, then welcome Traip Academy next Tuesday

Cape Elizabeth goes home to meet Lake Region Thursday. The Capers host Poland Tuesday of next week.

“We’re a young team and we’re all pretty new,” Fredericks said. “A lot of players are learning the offense and defense and we’re getting better every day.”

“We have to carry this momentum and learn from the mistakes that we made, which were plenty,” said Jeff Mitchell. “We talk about what we’re building toward a chance to get back to the Expo (for the tournament). We’re so volatile. We need to be more consistent. This week will tell us a lot.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

Copy the Story Link