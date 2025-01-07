It’s a quiet scene in downtown Old Orchard Beach on a frigid Monday afternoon. A couple of stragglers bundled up in coats and scarves make their way to Lisa’s Pizza, the neon “open” sign a bright light on an otherwise gray day.

In the summer, downtown Old Orchard Beach is a hub of entertainment. But as soon as the air grows cold, the streets become virtually empty.

This year, the town plans to stay open — and local businesses, like Lisa’s Pizza, are getting involved.

The local pizza joint doesn’t always stay open during the winter months, but in November, Lisa’s Pizza announced they would stay open year-round.

“As the days get colder and darker, Lisa’s Pizza is here to warm them up,” the restaurant wrote.

To combat the cold, Lisa’s Pizza installed an enclosure to keep customers warm while they wait for their order – and locals are grateful for the restaurant’s efforts to stay open during the slower months.

“We appreciate it very much,” resident Joe Conte said. “I think it’s a great idea for people that would come up for a weekend trip or a day trip to see the ocean.”

The town itself has also been making an effort to stay open this winter.

In 2023, the Town Council decided to offer free metered parking after Labor Day as an incentive for visitors to come to Old Orchard Beach during the winter, and in the fall, they approved free 30-minute parking downtown.

“The Council determined it was important to support local businesses, and improve both visitor and resident experiences by reducing the meter enforcement period,” Town Manager Diana Asanza told the Courier.

The colder months continue to attract visitors, Asanza said, because the weather has been more mild in recent years.

This increase in off-season tourism is essential to local businesses, who have relied solely on summer income in the past.

“It reduces the financial burden on these businesses,” Asanza said. “It may also increase foot traffic for the next peak season.”

Keeping small local businesses open also provides for steady employment. A business that is open year-round is more likely to retain employees than a seasonal business.

Although the air is chilly and there may be snow on the beach, Asanza said the off-season is still a great time to visit Old Orchard Beach.

Visitors can take advantage of lower costs for accommodations and dining options, making it a more affordable getaway than in the summer. On mild weather days, visitors can also still enjoy walking along trails and the beach.

“It’s the perfect time to visit for those looking for relaxation and less crowds,” Asanza said.

