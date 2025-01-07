Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for sale an office condo at 527 Ocean Avenue in Portland, Maine. This 2,786± SF unit is part of an established complex near an active intersection. Beautiful Payson Park and Back Cove are down the block, and Washington Avenue connects to Interstate 295 in minutes.

The circa 1987 building has an attractive gambrel roof with half circle window. Ample parking is available on site, along with building and street signage. Inside, the street-facing, natural-light filled unit has a great, functional layout. There’s a large reception area, conference rooms, eight to 10 offices, general workspace and a kitchenette. There are three bathrooms, one of which has a shower.

This address is in a quieter, neighborhood setting with quick access to downtown Portland and points north and south via 295. Nearby businesses and developments include independent living and memory care residences, private and public schools, non-profit offices and a popular Italian market.

Sale price: $675,000

527 Ocean Avenue, Unit 2 is represented by Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. 207.318.8888 | peter@malonecb.com

