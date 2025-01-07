Gov. Janet Mills introduced her first bill of the new legislative session Tuesday with a proposal to help Maine respond to severe weather and the long-term impacts of climate change.

Mills’ proposal, which is sponsored by legislative leaders from both parties, includes a grant program that would help residents make investments to safeguard their homes against extreme weather.

It makes one-time investments in the Maine Emergency Management Agency and utilizes federal funds to establish a new state office to reduce storm damage and protect infrastructure.

“This legislation, based on interim recommendations from the Infrastructure Rebuilding and Resilience Commission, will improve the ability of Maine communities, homeowners, businesses, and emergency response leaders to plan for the extreme weather of the future – making Maine a safer and more prepared place to live,” Mills said in a written statement.

The legislation, LD 1, responds to recommendations from the commission, which Mills established last year following a series of winter storms that caused an estimated $90 million in damage to public infrastructure across the state.

It uses federal funding and existing fee-based funding through the Bureau of Insurance and does not rely on general funds from the state budget, the governor’s office said.

The proposal includes several key initiatives, the first of which would provide $15 million in one-time funding to establish the Home Resiliency Program to provide grants of up to $15,000 to homeowners to make investments to safeguard their homes against future storms.

The program would be operated by Maine’s Bureau of Insurance and would focus on reducing roof damage, basement flooding and other targeted interventions to minimize storm damage and insurance losses.

One-time funding from the Bureau of Insurance would be used to invest $10 million in the State Disaster Recovery Fund to provide matching funds to secure federal funding to respond to natural disasters, establish a new state fund to provide required matching dollars to secure federal loan funds for storm mitigation, improve emergency communications systems and to invest in two new staff members at MEMA.

The proposal would also establish a new State Resilience Office funded through a five-year federal grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to support planning that reduces flood and storm damage, protects public and private infrastructure and supports public safety.

Finally, the legislation would launch a Flood-Ready Maine Program to modernize data on flood risk and make it accessible to municipal leaders and Mainers online. The program would work to improve communication to communities, businesses and residents about flood risk, and to increase the number of flood insurance policies in use in Maine.

According to the Maine Bureau of Insurance, only 1.3% of all homes and buildings in Maine are covered under the National Flood Insurance Program, well below the national average of 3.3%.

The legislation is sponsored by leaders from both parties, including: Senate President Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick; House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford; Senate Republican Leader Trey Stewart, R-Presque Isle; and House Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham, R-Winter Harbor.

It comes after Mills proposed and the Legislature approved $60 million last year to help Maine communities and businesses recover from severe storms, which the Mills administration said was the single largest investment in storm recovery by any administration in Maine history.

This story will be updated.

