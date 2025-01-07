Lucas LeGage scored 21 points, including the go-ahead free throw in overtime, and Portland pulled out a 49-46 win over Bangor in a Class AA North boys basketball game Tuesday at the Portland Expo.

A dunk by Benilson Lumani following LeGage’s free throw helped the Bulldogs (4-6) secure the win.

Maddox Meas scored 11 points for Portland, Cordell Jones had six points and nine rebounds, and Loic Ramazani finished with six steals.

Ethan Leavitt and Nate Grunkemeyer each scored 11 points, and Josh Grunkemeyer added 10 for Bangor (1-9). Nate Grunkemeyer forced overtime with a 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer.

KENNEBUNK 66, BIDDEFORD 57: Theo Pow scored 22 of his 31 points in the second half, helping the Rams (6-4) close out the Tigers (4-5) in Kennebunk.

Max Andrews chipped in with 19 points.

Julius Searles scored 13 points and Travis Edgerton had 11 for Biddeford.

CAPE ELIZABETH 72, WAYNFLETE 61: Eli Smith scored 24 points and Tim Fredericks tallied 20, leading the Capers (2-6) past the Flyers (5-3) in Portland.

Cape also got 11 points from Finn Connolly and 10 from Carter Mitchell.

Waynflete’s Jed Alsup finished with 27 points. JJ Carlo had 17.

FOREST HILLS 57, PINE TREE ACADEMY 44: Blaine Nadeau scored 21 points as the Tigers won in Fairfield.

Ryan Bourgoin also had 15 points for Forest Hills (6-5).

Colby Solberg led the Breakers (5-2) with 14 points.

SACOPEE VALLEY 66, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 45: Silas Nielsen recorded 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, and the Hawks (2-8) closed with a 24-13 run to finish off the Panthers (0-9) in Hiram.

Bryce Stacey added 15 points and six steals, and Keegan Thibodeau scored 10 points

Gage Kloza had 13 points and Mansuk Loboka followed with 10 for NYA.

SCARBOROUGH 64, FALMOUTH 59: Carter Blanche scored 29 points and made five of six free throws down the stretch to help the Red Storm (7-2) beat the Navigators (5-4) in Scarborough.

Adam Fitzgerald added 13 points, including two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Layton Garriepy chipped in with 10 points.

Davis Mann was the lone double-figure score for Falmouth, finishing with 18 points.

YORK 63, LAKE REGION 54: Reece MacDonald scored 21 points as the Wildcats (10-0) kept their perfect record intact by defeating the Lakers (2-6) in Naples.

Ryan Cummins (13 points) and Lukas Bouchard (10) also reached double figures for York.

Lake Region was paced by Brock Gibbons with 16 points and Jacoby Bardsley with 10.

CAMDEN HILLS 64, GARDINER 49: Nolan Ames scored 25 points as the Windjammers (4-5) in Gardiner (5-4).

Thomas Leadbetter added 10 points.

Brady Atwater led Gardiner with 12 points.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 49, FREEPORT 44: Bojan Bundovski finished with 23 points to lead the Raiders (6-4) over the Falcons (2-7) in Freeport.

Jagger Helwig added 10 points.

Drew Pound paced Freeport with 15 points. Bruce Dwyer and Conner Smith added eight points each.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 71, LEAVITT 31: Gabe Lash scored 20 points, including 10 from the free-throw line, and the Panthers (9-0) beat the Hornets (4-5) in Turner.

Mason Nguyen added 13 points and Rocco DePasty had 12.

Colin Schlobohm scored 12 points for Leavitt.

OCEANSIDE 60, BRUNSWICK 59: Connor Kingsbury scored 17 points, including five 3-pointers, and the visiting Mariners (5-4) held off the Dragons (4-5) in overtime.

Reid Robishaw added 14 points, while Zeb Foster and Zach Woodman each had 11 for the Mariners.

Brendan Shaw made six 3-pointers and led Brunswick with 20 points. The Dragons fell behind 31-18 in the first half, then went on a 21-7 run in the third quarter for a 39-38 lead.

Trevor Gerrish scored 15 points for Brunswick.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BANGOR 56, PORTLAND 47: The Rams (7-3) built a 21-point lead and held off a late comeback bid by the Bulldogs (2-8) in Bangor.

Emily Adams paced Bangor with 20 points. Avery Clark added 14 and Ayzlynn Gifford had 13.

Baleria Yugu fueled Portland’s rally with 27 points. Fasika West finished with 11.

WELLS 56, YARMOUTH 37: Payton Fazzina scored 17 points, Maren Maxon had 16 points and nine assists, and the Warriors (5-4) pulled away in the second half against the visiting Clippers (3-4).

Megyn Mertens also reached double figures, finishing with 11 points.

Giselle Jabar led Yarmouth with 10 points.

YORK 52, LAKE REGION 41: Nya Avery had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lift the Wildcats (4-5) past the Lakers (4-4) in York.

Piper Catanese also scored 14 points for York, which jumped out to a 12-point lead in the first quarter.

Helena Sheldrick scored 16 points and Bella Smith added 10 for Lake Region.

TRAIP ACADEMY 25, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 23: Aleiana Booker made a layup off a pass from Maddy Guay with five seconds remaining, lifting the Rangers (5-5) over the Seagulls (2-7) in Kittery.

FOREST HILLS 48, PINE TREE ACADEMY 18: Allie Dunning scored 24 points as the Tigers won in Fairfield.

Kelsey Rancourt also had eight points for Forest Hills (8-3).

Chantal Mbonimpa led the Breakers (5-2) with eight points.

BIDDEFORD 65, KENNEBUNK 31: Natalia Silva scored 25 points to lead the Tigers (8-2) past the Rams (7-5) in Biddeford.

Jordyn Crump added 13 points, while Anna Smyth and Gabby Smith combined for 21 rebounds.

Addie Clark scored nine points for Kennebunk.

WINDHAM 35, SOUTH PORTLAND 33: Marley Jarvais made two free throws with 24 seconds remaining, lifting the Eagles (5-4) over the Red Riots (8-2) in South Portland.

Mackenzie Delewski led Windham with 13 points. Jarvais and her sister and Stella, each finished with 10.

Annie Whitmore had 12 points and Destiny Peter scored 10 for the Red Riots.

SCARBOROUGH 69, FALMOUTH 25: Eva Alvarez scored 17 points, and the Red Storm (5-4) made 11 3-pointers in the first half as they won easily at Falmouth (1-9).

Scarborough opened with a 28-0 advantage in the first quarter. Alvarez, Avery Murphy and Helena Bukarac each made two 3-pointers.

Maggie Young led the Navigators with seven points.

MASSABESIC 30, BONNY EAGLE 16: Candice Daigle scored 10 points, and the visiting Mustangs (4-6) built a 20-6 lead in the first half against the Scots (0-9) in Standish.

Kylie Cole had seven points for Bonny Eagle.

MT. ARARAT 80, DEERING 26: Julianna Allen scored 25 points, and the Eagles (6-2) jumped out to a 19-1 lead in the first quarter on their way to win over the Rams (1-8) in Topsham.

Emma Berry added 11 points.

Blake Gayle and Payton Legassey each had seven points for Deering.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 55, SACOPEE VALLEY 23: Paced by Ella Giguere’s 26-point performance, the Panthers (4-5) rolled past the Hawks (4-5) in Yarmouth.

NYA also got 10 points from Ava Wilkinson.

Sacopee’s Bridget Landry scored 12 points.

WAYNFLETE 31, CAPE ELIZABETH 25: Lauren McNutt-Girouard scored 14 points, including three 3-pointers, and the Flyers (3-6) defeated the Capers (0-9) in Cape Elizabeth.

Lila Rosu-Myles had 16 points for the Capers.

WINTHROP 67, BOOTHBAY 19: Ella Rice scored 18 points and the Ramblers (6-3) beat the Seahawks (2-6) in Winthrop.

Kylee Mansir and Madeline Wagner each added 11 points.

Tatum French had eight points for Boothbay.

MT. VIEW 52, MORSE 30: Arianna Bradeen scored 22 points as the Mustangs won in Bath.

Madison Bennett added 14 points for Mt. View (7-2).

Reese Darling had 10 points for Morse (3-5).

