As 2024 comes to a close, I look back positively on the influence that many engaged community members have had on notable efforts this past year. The year started with fresh results of a community survey – the second in three years – as well as other feedback on various topics from residents ranging from our aging school buildings, to traffic, taxes, and growth.

After the resounding defeat of the school referendum in November 2023, the Town Council prioritized the need to get to a successful solution. Resident sentiment indicated this would only be possible with more voices at the table and a reasonable, pre-defined cost. In response, they partnered with the Board of Education to form an open process, which convened a 70-plus member citizen committee last spring to consider how best to move the project forward. They first conducted a survey to better understand why the referendum failed and what elements could lead to success. This initial effort yielded four possible school solutions and a second phase (happening now) to identify the preferred solution. The key difference between the current process and the one prior (2023) is that they are intentionally inclusive and citizen-led, and financial viability is a forethought.

Another outcome from fall 2023 that brought its way into the start of the year was the continued concerns around the pace of growth. The results of the community survey were rife with this feedback, and the council understood. The town had instituted significant changes to the Rate of Growth Ordinance just before the survey, and though it is still in process, all indications are that these changes have had a positive impact. At the same time, new and updated impact fees were implemented to ensure that new development appropriately addresses impacts on services (impact fees are fees imposed on a developer by a municipality to support project funding to accommodate growth from the development). The Town Council also championed a 30-by-30 conservation goal (to conserve 30% of the area by 2030) and strongly supported the renewal of the land bond, which was embraced by the voters. These conservation efforts will contribute to curbing growth in Scarborough.

The survey also indicated traffic and transportation as the top concern for residents. To this end, the town has been very active working with private development and government partners to make significant transportation improvements. I am particularly proud of upgrading all traffic signals on the Route 1 corridor with adaptive technology (AI) that has produced efficiencies a. Another transportation matter that the Town Council considered was the proposed Gorham Connector, intended to address long-standing traffic congestion in North Scarborough. In response to widespread citizen concerns, the Town Council suspended its support of the project. The town is committed to involving the public as much as possible in identifying acceptable solutions.

While addressing these resident concerns, the town was also faced with undergoing a revaluation (required by the state) while also planning the budget for fiscal year 2025. The annual budget process is an opportunity for the town to translate the needs of residents into actionable steps. In recognition of the revaluation process and the impact on taxpayers, it was designed to minimize impact on taxpayers, while continuing to meet community needs.

My takeaway when I look back at 2024 is that our town government is actively listening and responding to community concerns. This feedback and response loop is essential for good government, and I expect it to continue. As we look at what this means for 2025, it doesn’t take a crystal ball to predict that a major focus will be to identify a school solution that residents can get behind. At the same time, we will continue to conduct thorough capital project planning to ensure that the community center and library expansion remain important elements in the discussion.

Looking ahead, the completion of an Open Space Plan and a vulnerability assessment will set us up for environmental and resiliency planning as major areas of focus in the coming year. These new documents will provide actionable steps to advance the discussion, and investments in this area will be a priority. I am certain there will also be a continued focus on growth and development. Town staff is committed to monitoring growth and conducting analyses to understand its impacts on infrastructure, taxes, and the resident experience. I am excited to see the emergence of the Town Center portion of the Downs project as part of this monitoring. Our analysis of the project to date confirms that it is exceeding financial expectations, a trend that is expected to continue. This next phase of the project is essential in cementing the legacy of the project.

Though these are natural areas of outlook for 2025, we rely on community involvement to influence council direction and action. More voices around the table produces better results and who knows, you may be surprised with the responsiveness of your local government.

