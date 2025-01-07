I learned today that Smiling Hill Farm will cease its cross-country skiing operations because “of the increasing lack of snow in our area,” and it really hit me hard.

Smiling Hill Farm is where I discovered cross-country skiing as a child, and where I rediscovered it as an adult. I would put on my headphones and fly through snowy woods and fields, escaping Portland to enjoy winter, move my body and clear my mind. Smiling Hill Farm’s impact was transformational in my adult life and helped me be an all-around healthier person.

I have since moved inland, and I now have a cross-country ski pass to a place in the foothills of the White Mountains, where they do reliably get more snow, although they haven’t been open yet this season.

In the most unexpected way, this announcement has forced me to reflect on what I value. This news, paired with the shelving of a Department of Transportation plan to make a large swath of Smiling Hill Farm a highway connector, has highlighted how important it is to conserve green spaces. Once they are gone, they are gone forever, and their importance to our culture and communal well-being cannot be understated.

Green spaces are also at risk due to climate change, and this news highlights the importance of electing representatives who will take action to mitigate climate change. We are already losing recreational spaces, and without making conservation and climate action a priority, we will lose more.

Julianna Hansen

Acton

Advertisement

Race preview good for a chuckle

I really enjoyed the Dec. 29 article “Here’s what to look for as Maine’s 2026 race for governor takes shape” as great comedy. I especially loved the part about prospective candidates (for a race two years away) having conversations with a “wide range of people.”

The article goes on to say that those being consulted are “top party influencers and leaders, major donors, special interest groups, prominent activists and local party committees.” What is missing is us — “we the people.” The article draws a clear picture: “Voters will not be needed at this time.”

Paul Cunningham

South Portland

Doing things the Maine way

I have spent the last several months as a full-time Uber driver. I have given 722 rides in two months with Uber, almost all within the greater Portland area, and down to Old Orchard Beach/Scarborough/Biddeford — generally within a 30- to 40-mile radius. In that time, I have been given all five stars for my service.

Advertisement

Mainers are, in my experience, overwhelmingly kind, generous, friendly, pro-immigrant, pro-public-housing, pro-MaineCare people. They try to keep Maine a community where we love and support each other. They welcome, with open arms, refugees and asylees and try to help them. Local Maine charities, such as Maine Needs, ProsperityME and Maine Catholic Charities, do amazing work in our community, directly helping those in need in a variety of awesome ways.

That’s what it is to live in Maine. For my part, I’ve started giving away my expensive designer wardrobe from my old life to people living outdoors, through the help of Maine Needs. I’m working with Jehovah’s Witnesses to give free rides to poor in need. I’m not seeking recognition for this. I didn’t invent this way of living, I found it here when I came to Maine. I write this letter to amplify and reinforce this for our community: we are awesome, kind, helpful and treat each other with respect and love.

I thank everyone for welcoming and helping new Mainers, like me. I am so unbelievably grateful and blessed by God to live here and be able to help do His work with the best people on Earth: Mainers.

Mark Billie

Falmouth

The best weapon against bird flu

I found your piece “Here’s what you need to know about bird flu” distressing, but I must say I was just a bit surprised to not see any mention of a solution to this: a plant-based diet.

Advertisement

When meat, dairy and eggs aren’t even good for us, as research shows, they cause cancers, heart disease, strokes, dementia, and almost 70% percent of the world is lactose intolerant, wouldn’t it be safer and healthier to not have the birds and cows there to catch the flu in the first place?

More and more farmers are shifting to mushrooms, microgreens and other crops that will provide jobs and healthy choices for decades to come, all while removing the threat of possible pandemics.

We need to change our way of eating. Our future depends on it.

Sara Crane

Ontario, Canada

Prayers for New Orleans

The country woke up on New Year’s Day to the news of a terrible tragedy in New Orleans that killed 15 people and injured many more.

My heart is broken for those who began their year by learning people they loved were killed in this horrific attack, and my prayers are with dozens who were injured, including the New Orleans Police Department officers who risked their lives to save others.

Paul Bacon

Hallandale Beach, Fla.

Copy the Story Link