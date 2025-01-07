The country woke up on New Year’s Day to the news of a terrible tragedy in New Orleans that killed 15 people and injured many more.

My heart is broken for those who began their year by learning people they loved were killed in this horrific attack, and my prayers are with dozens who were injured, including the New Orleans Police Department officers who risked their lives to save others.

Paul Bacon

Hallandale Beach, Fla.

