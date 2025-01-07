The Indiana Mad Ants used a 21-6 run in the final seven minutes to rally from a 10-point deficit and beat the Maine Celtics, 118-115, in an NBA G League game Tuesday afternoon in Indianapolis.
JD Davison had 27 points, 10 assists and six rebounds for Maine, which trailed 61-48 at halftime but took the lead by outscoring the Mad Ants 42-28 in the third quarter. The Celtics eventually stretched their advantage to 106-96 on a 3-pointer by Anton Watson with 6:36 remaining.
Drew Peterson added 23 points for Maine. Baylor Scheierman scored 18, Jay Scrubb had 17 off the bench, and Watson finished with 15.
Enrique Freeman led the Mad Ants with 27 points. Quenton Jackson and RayJ Dennis each chipped in with 23 points, with Dennis also adding 11 assists.
