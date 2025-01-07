SALES

Industrial

Dielectric, LLC bought a 121,478± SF building at 22 Tower Road in Raymond from SPX Corporation. Brandon Mitchell of Malone Commercial Brokers; Alex Maleh of Cushman & Wakefield.

Land

Casco Gas, LLC bought a 0.96± AC parcel at 605 Meadow Road in Casco from Meadowcountry, LLC. Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company.

Office

Ryan Cooper bought a 720± SF condo at 66 Evans Street in South Portland from HMB LLC. Andrew Ingalls of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Addison Capital, LLC bought a 7,647± SF building at 16 Northbrook Drive in Falmouth from Goldmac Realty, LLC. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company; Tom Moulton and Katie Breggia of The Dunham Group.

Residential

Todd Rotondi bought a 1,008± SF commercial/residential building at 32 Thomas Street in South Portland from Goodwill Industries of Northern New England. Andrew Ingalls of Malone Commercial Brokers; Ethan Morton of Gardner Real Estate Group.

Retail

Phoever Maine, LLC bought a 4,000± SF building at 1227 Congress Street in Portland from Anania’s Inc. Noah Stebbins and John Finegan of The Boulos Company; Marcy Kallis of Maine Real Estate Experts.

A & B, LLC bought a 1,251± SF building at 293 Main Street in Farmington from The R. Gifford Family Limited Partnership. Chris Gallagher and Joseph Italiaander of The Boulos Company; Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company.

435 Cottage Road, LLC bought a 7,000± SF building at 435 Cottage Road in South Portland from Sleepy Hollow Development. Chris Craig of The Dunham Group.

LEASES

Industrial

Freedom Xpress leased 5,131± SF at 60 Gray Road in Falmouth from US Pack. Greg Hastings of the Dunham Group; Derek Miller and Emmett Frueh of The Boulos Company.

Top Shelf Powder Coating, LLC leased 3,600± SF at 11 Mill Brook Road in Saco from 11 Mill Brook, LLC. Greg Hastings of The Dunham Group.

Collins Automotion, LLC leased 4,100± SF at 460 Riverside Street in Portland from BGB Holdings, LLC. Greg Hastings of The Dunham Group; Chris Craig of The Dunham Group.

Consolidated Electrical Distributors, Inc. leased 24,000± SF at 352 Civic Center Drive in Augusta from 352 Civic Center Drive, LLC. Nick Lucas of The Boulos Company.

Freedom Xpress subleased 5,131± SF at 60 Gray Road in Falmouth from US Pack Logistics, LLC. Derek Miller of The Boulos Company; Peter Stevens of CBRE; Greg Hastings of The Dunham Group.

Pious Bird, LLC leased 4,610± SF at 60 Gray Road in Falmouth from Deering Avenue Associates, Inc. Jonathan Rizzo, SIOR, and Cameron Foster of The Boulos Company.

S.B. Taylor Transport, LLC leased 3,000± SF at 2257 West Broadway in South Portland from Avesta Housing Management Corp. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, and Reese McFarlane of The Boulos Company; Lisa Church of Keller Williams Realty.

Office

SOR LLC dba Dakers & Hall leased 1,065± SF at 85 Exchange Street in Portland from Top of Exchange LLC. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Caroline Cleary leased 320± SF at 217 Commercial St, Portland from Chase Block LLC. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Roach Sanchez Law LLC leased 886± SF at 194 Main Street, Freeport from 194 Main Street LLC. Mark Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers; Pete Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Afritic Group, LLC leased 1,100± SF at 980 Forest Avenue, Portland from Spe-Ad, Inc. Andrew Ingalls of Malone Commercial Brokers; Joe Malone and Luke Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Ruprecht & Bischoff LLP leased 2,168± SF at 75 Market Street, Portland from Wholly Cow LLC. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. renewed its lease of 8,160± SF at 2 Portland Square, Portland from North River IV, LLC. Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers and JLL; Drew Sigfridson and Brice O’Connor of The Boulos Company.

Medical Mutual Insurance Company of Maine leased 16,624± SF at 100 Middle Street, 5th Floor in Portland from Albany Road-Portland, LLC. Jim Harnden and Sam LeGeyt of The Dunham Group; Nate Stevens and Tony McDonald of The Boulos Company.

State of Maine – Department of Administrative & Financial Services leased 8,881± SF at 45 Commerce Drive in Augusta from 45 Commerce Drive Leasing, LLC. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, of The Boulos Company.

Patient Advocates, LLC subleased 4,347± SF at 39 Mechanic Street in Westbrook from Spurwink Services, Inc. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company.

DaVinci Childcare, LLC leased 4,005± SF at Pineland Center in New Gloucester from October Corporation. Reese McFarlane of The Boulos Company.

Merrill Lynch renewed its lease of 2,556± SF at 415 Lisbon Street in Lewiston from Zenith Equity Group, LLC. T Derek Miller of The Boulos Company; Malcolm See of CBRE.

Salt Public Affairs leased 1,524± SF at 36 Union Wharf in Portland from Union Wharf, LLC. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company; Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company.

Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial leased 1,450± SF at 23 Bridgton Road in Westbrook from Joy Real Estate of Westbrook, LLC. Joseph Italiaander, Chris Gallagher and Nate Roop of the Boulos Company; Cameron Foster of The Boulos Company.

H & H Wellness leased 1,337± SF at 640 Brighton Avenue in Portland from Income Property Management. Reese McFarlane and Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company.

Foley Insurance Agency, LLC leased 950± SF at 7 Webhannet Place in Kennebunk from Joy Real Estate of Kennebunk, LLC. Chris Gallagher, Joseph Italiaander and Nate Roop of The Boulos Company.

Apphia Kamada Mpay leased 900± SF at 640 Brighton Avenue in Portland from Income Property Management. Reese McFarlane and Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company.

Project FEED leased 900± SF at 640 Brighton Avenue in Portland from Income Property Management. Reese McFarlane and Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company.

Jonathan Nshindu leased 700± SF at 168 Lisbon street in Lewiston from EAT Holdings at Lisbon Street, LLC. Emmett Frueh of The Boulos Company.

Retail

Salud Studios leased 14,820± SF at 265 Marginal Way in Portland from Diamond Street, LLC. Justin Lamontagne of The Dunham Group.

minibar, LLC leased 15,288± SF at 265 Marginal Way in Portland from Diamond Street, LLC. Cameron Foster and Reese McFarlane of The Boulos Company; Justin Lamontagne of The Dunham Group.

Glow Tanning Spa 2, LLC leased 1,710± SF at 593 Main Street, Gorham from Kimco Realty, LLC. Mark Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers; Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company.

SBJ LLC dba Adam & Eve Stores leased 963± SF at 424 Fore Street, Portland from Soletsky LLC. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers.

MEPowered Pastries Inc. leased 1,228± SF at 707 US Route 1, Scarborough from Dunstan Properties, LLC. Mike Anderson and Karen Rich of Malone Commercial Brokers; Bryan Plourde of Dunham Group.

New Dog Charleston LLC leased 968± SF at 27 East Grand Avenue, Scarborough from Stephen Kheang. Cheri Bonawitz and Karen Rich of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Granite Group Wholesalers, LLC leased 7,200± SF at 60 Downeast Highway in Ellsworth from Maine Retail Properties, LLC. Roy Donnelly of The Boulos Company; Greg Hastings and TC Haffenreffer of The Dunham Group.

Bank of America renewed its lease of 5,569± SF at 1 City Center in Portland from One City Center Associates, LLC. Derek Miller of The Boulos Company; Caroline Barone of CBRE.

Owlbear’s Rest, LLC leased 3,184± SF at 506 Main Street in Westbrook from Stockhouse Station, LLC. Cameron Foster of The Boulos Company; Mike Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Hearts of Pine, LLC subleased 1,800± SF at 65 Hanover Street in Portland from When Pigs Fly Bread Co. Reese McFarlane of The Boulos Company.

Twelve Thirty One, LLC d/b/a Gameday Men’s Health leased 1,650± SF at 210 Western Avenue in South Portland from Rock Coast Space1, LLC. Cameron Foster of The Boulos Company; Joe Atwood of The Dunham Group.

Wye Media Company leased 1,619± SF at 8 Main Street in York from Giri York Union Property, Inc. Cameron Foster and Katherine Gemmecke of The Boulos Company.

