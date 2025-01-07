Mt. Ararat High School has canceled two boys hockey practices in the wake of a school investigation into an alleged bullying incident — and might have to cancel Wednesday’s game against Gorham.

Heidi O’Leary, the superintendent for the Mt. Ararat school district that’s based in Topsham, advised parents in a letter Monday that practices for the three-school co-operative team on Monday and Tuesday would be canceled to address a report “of a potential bullying/harassment issue,” and to begin “an investigation in line with our district policies and procedures.”

Lisbon and Morse high schools are part of the Mt. Ararat co-op.

In the fall, Lisbon forfeited the final four games of its high school football season as the result of a school investigation into alleged hazing there.

In O’Leary’s letter to parents, she said Wednesday’s home game against Gorham could also be canceled “depending on the progress of the investigation.” The team, which competes in Class B South, is currently 3-3.

This story will be updated.

