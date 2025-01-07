Film Club at the Rockland Public Library will hold its first meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, in the library’s Board Room. Watch the selected film and then join the group for a lively discussion each month. Plots, themes, characters, soundtracks, symbolism, cinematography and more are all discussion options. From casual viewers to cinephiles, all levels of interest in film are welcome.
The first discussion is centered on the Academy Award–winning 1960 comedy “The Apartment,” starring Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine.
The group is facilitated by Phil Jellen and will meet the second Monday of each month. The Rockland Public Library is located at 80 Union St. For more information or with questions, call 594-0310 or email refdesk@rocklandmaine.gov.
