KINGSTON, N.H. – David James “Dave” Powers, 65, of Kingston, N.H., passed away peacefully on Dec. 31, 2024, in Exeter, N.H. Dave was born on Nov. 28, 1959, in Bath.

David shared 35 wonderful years of marriage with his devoted wife, Debra Friede Powers.

He was predeceased by his parents, George H. Powers and Ferne Ellen (Harriman) Powers; and his brother, Gary Powers.

He is lovingly remembered by his siblings, Jack Powers and his wife Christine of Seabrook, N.H., Laura Livellara of Holiday, Fla., Daniel Powers and his wife Grace of Pittson, and Glenn Powers of Pittson. David was also cherished by his many in-laws; nieces, nephews; and his dog, Pepper.

A man of warmth, humor and intelligence, David had a gentle spirit that touched all who knew him. A lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots, he found joy in cheering for his favorite teams. His passions included cross-country skiing, hiking, music (at one point was in a rock band as the base guitarist) astronomy, collecting baseball memorabilia, fishing, and stock investing. Among his most treasured moments were playing baseball with his nephews—a pastime that brought him immense happiness.

David’s life was marked by kindness and a deep care for those around him. His memory will live on in the hearts of his family and friends as they reflect on the love he shared and the joy he brought to their lives.

May David’s legacy bring comfort to all who knew him.

Visiting hours were held Sunday, Jan. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Elliott, Woodworth and Rogers Family Funeral Home, 35 Green St., Newburyport, Mass. A graveside service was held on Monday, Jan. 6 at 11 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery, Newburyport, Mass. where he was laid to eternal rest. Although he is gone, he will never be forgotten.

