KINGSTON, N.H. – David James “Dave” Powers, 65, of Kingston, N.H., passed away peacefully on Dec. 31, 2024, in Exeter, N.H. Dave was born on Nov. 28, 1959, in Bath.
David shared 35 wonderful years of marriage with his devoted wife, Debra Friede Powers.
He was predeceased by his parents, George H. Powers and Ferne Ellen (Harriman) Powers; and his brother, Gary Powers.
He is lovingly remembered by his siblings, Jack Powers and his wife Christine of Seabrook, N.H., Laura Livellara of Holiday, Fla., Daniel Powers and his wife Grace of Pittson, and Glenn Powers of Pittson. David was also cherished by his many in-laws; nieces, nephews; and his dog, Pepper.
A man of warmth, humor and intelligence, David had a gentle spirit that touched all who knew him. A lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots, he found joy in cheering for his favorite teams. His passions included cross-country skiing, hiking, music (at one point was in a rock band as the base guitarist) astronomy, collecting baseball memorabilia, fishing, and stock investing. Among his most treasured moments were playing baseball with his nephews—a pastime that brought him immense happiness.
David’s life was marked by kindness and a deep care for those around him. His memory will live on in the hearts of his family and friends as they reflect on the love he shared and the joy he brought to their lives.
May David’s legacy bring comfort to all who knew him.
Visiting hours were held Sunday, Jan. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Elliott, Woodworth and Rogers Family Funeral Home, 35 Green St., Newburyport, Mass. A graveside service was held on Monday, Jan. 6 at 11 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery, Newburyport, Mass. where he was laid to eternal rest. Although he is gone, he will never be forgotten.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.