Douglas Ross Shea

CORNISH – Douglas Ross Shea, 81, husband of Diane, passed away peacefully on Jan. 3, 2025, at his home in Cornish.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Visiting hours will be at Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, 71 Maple St., in Cornish at 1-3 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. The visiting hours will conclude with a time of sharing memories of Douglas.

