SOUTH PORTLAND – Patricia “Pat” N. (Earl) Unnold, 81, of South Portland, passed away at home on January 1, 2025, with her husband by her side. Pat was born in Portland on December 29, 1943, to Everett S. Earl and Beryl E. Earl, and was the oldest of their three children.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, January 9th, with visiting hours from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, at Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland, followed by a service.

To view Pat’s full obituary, memorial page or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

