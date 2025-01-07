SOUTH PORTLAND – Patricia “Pat” N. (Earl) Unnold, 81, of South Portland, passed away at home on January 1, 2025, with her husband by her side. Pat was born in Portland on December 29, 1943, to Everett S. Earl and Beryl E. Earl, and was the oldest of their three children.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, January 9th, with visiting hours from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, at Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland, followed by a service.
To view Pat’s full obituary, memorial page or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.