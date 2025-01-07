Unnold, Patricia “Pat” N. (Earl) 81, of South Portland, Jan. 1, 2025. Celebration, January 9, 11 AM to 1 PM, Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland, service follows.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Unnold, Patricia "Pat" N. (Earl) 81, of South Portland, Jan. 1, 2025. Celebration, January 9, 11 AM to 1 PM, Hobbs ...
Unnold, Patricia “Pat” N. (Earl) 81, of South Portland, Jan. 1, 2025. Celebration, January 9, 11 AM to 1 PM, Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland, service follows.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.