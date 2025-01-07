Sheepscot Chorus is welcoming new members before its April concerts. No audition is required.
The group will perform Bob Chilcott’s “A Little Jazz Mass” and arrangements of folk songs by Vaughan Williams, Holst, Grainger and others on April 12 and 13. “A Little Jazz Mass” is an innovative choral work that blends traditional liturgical text with the rhythmic and harmonic flavors of jazz. It is one of Chilcott’s most celebrated and popular choral works, and has received many performances across the world, including at St Paul’s Cathedral, London.
The chorus resumes rehearsals at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the First Congregational Church in Wiscasset, next to the Wiscasset District Court. To register, simply attend rehearsal. For more information, send a message to info@sheepscotvalleychorus.org or visit facebook.com/sheepscotchorus and sheepscotvalleychorus.org.
