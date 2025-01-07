Maine State Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of 34-year-old William “Nate” Robinson of Austinville, Virginia, whose body was found inside a trash barrel near Schmid Land Preserve in Edgecomb last month.

After the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death as a homicide, detectives executed a search warrant at 57 Conant Road in Turner on Dec. 12, 2024, where evidence was found linking 26-year-old Luke Krott of Edgecomb to the murder, according to state police.

Krott, who was staying with his parents in Edgecomb, had left the state by the time an arrest warrant was issued, Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a statement Tuesday night. With the help of the San Diego Police Department’s Fugitive Task Force, FBI, and the U.S. Marshals Service, he was located yesterday evening on a sailboat at a marina in San Diego, California, she said.

Krott is currently being held at the San Diego Central Jail on a fugitive from justice charge pending the extradition process to Maine, where he will face a Murder charge.

